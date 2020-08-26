Clarence Henderson, who participated in the Greensboro sit-ins roughly 60 years ago, spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, saying he will vote for President Trump in November over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The civil rights activist highlighted the power of “freedom of thought.”

“There are African-American voters all over the country who the media is trying to convince to conform to the same old Democratic talking points. You know what that’ll get you? The same old results,” Mr. Henderson said.

The president has often touted his record for African American voters, pointing to increased funding for historically Black colleges, enacting a landmark criminal justice reform law — the First Step Act — in 2018, and reaching record low unemployment for minorities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lives. His policies show his heart. He has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50!” Mr. Henderson said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.