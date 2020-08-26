Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Wednesday Americans are willing to sacrifice again and again for their country.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention, the Texas Republican recalled a teammate of his in the fields of Afghanistan providing him cover fire so he could get to a helicopter and be rescued after having been blind and bloodied. His friend, though, died two months later.

“He died a hero to this great country,” Mr. Crenshaw said. “Here’s the truth about America: we are a country of heroes. I believe that, so should you.”

He noted the military has been able to defeat ISIS with the support of the president. And Mr. Crenshaw said all Americans share ideals based on liberty.

“A people that has sacrificed time and again — for our freedom, and the freedom of others. That’s something no other country — ever, anywhere — can claim,” he said.

