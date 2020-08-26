GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw accused Democrats Wednesday of trying to “create chaos” around the election to undermine the legitimacy of a potential President Trump victory.

“That’s the plan. Create as much chaos around election as possible,” the Texan said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “What they’ve done is build a narrative — don’t concede, universal mail-in ballots, no voter ID. They’ve started to build a narrative that if Donald Trump gets elected, it’ll be illegitimate.”

Mr. Crenshaw, a freshman lawmaker, said it was “suspicious” that Democrats resisted regulations to make elections more secure by voting in-person with ID laws.

Democrats put a greater emphasis on vote-by-mail systems this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing it was important to give the public a safe option to vote without risking exposure to the virus. They allocated billions in their May coronavirus bill for elections and mail-in ballots, which would have mandated every state to give mail ballots if requested and eased voter ID laws.

Mr. Crenshaw is speaking Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

