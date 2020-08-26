President Trump said Wednesday he was ordering National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to quell deadly rioting.

Mr. Trump said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, agreed to accept federal help after speaking by phone to administration officials.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets.”

The president said officials in Portland, Oregon — the scene of months of violent disturbances — also should accept federal assistance.

Two people were shot dead and another was seriously wounded Tuesday night during violent street protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Police have charged Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Illinois, with murder in the shooting deaths. He is reportedly the person seen in social media posts carrying a rifle on the street during the rioting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.