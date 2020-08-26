Rep. Elise Stefanik told Americans Wednesday the impeachment attack by Democrats against President Trump was an attack on the nation.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention, she said she was proud to be part of Mr. Trump’s team of defenders on Capitol Hill during the impeachment hearings earlier this year.

She said it’s Mr. Trump who will protect the American dream and future generations.

“I believe in the American dream because I’ve lived it,” she said, noting she grew up in a family that ran a small business and knew the value of hard work.

Ms. Stefanik is the youngest Republican woman ever elected to Congress.

