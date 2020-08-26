COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Family members of a Black teenager who was fatally shot by a white South Carolina police officer are calling for federal and state authorities to review the case after local prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against the officer.

The family of Joshua Ruffin said at a news conference with the Racial Justice Network on Tuesday that they want the U.S Department of Justice and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to open new investigations into the 17-year-old’s death.

Columbia police officer Kevin Davis shot Ruffin in April while he was patrolling in an area near where cars had been recently broken into, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has said.

The chief said Ruffin was shot once in the front of his upper body after he ran away from Davis, and had pulled out a handgun. A gun and a purse were found beside the teen, authorities have said.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson announced in June that his office reviewed evidence and determined the officer was justified in shooting Ruffin, citing body camera video allegedly showing him failing to stop and talk to the officer and later pointing a gun at Davis from his hip.

The solicitor’s office found no evidence Ruffin was breaking into cars.

Ruffin’s family and representatives from the Racial Justice Network contend the teenager never pointed a gun at Davis, and instead believe Ruffin pulled out his gun and dropped it to the ground while trying to hide the weapon, The State reported Tuesday.

The family and supporters called the first investigation a “cover up,” the newspaper said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also investigated the death.

Ruffin’s death has become a rallying cry by protestors shouting “Justice for Josh!” during recent demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

