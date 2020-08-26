The man who stabbed a New York City police officer in early June was an illegal immigrant from Bosnia who was motivated by support for violent Islamic extremism, the Justice Department revealed Wednesday in bringing charges against the man.

During the height of the racial justice protests and as the coronavirus pandemic was raging, Dzenan Camovic targeted police officers who were on anti-looting patrol, prosecutors said,

Investigators said they caught him on security footage stalking the officers, then stabbing one in the neck with a knife and trying to stab another, chasing him away. Mr. Camovic then went back to the first officer, grabbed his gun and shot at responding officers, hitting one in the hand, all while shouting “Allahu akbar,” an Arabic prayer roughly translated as “God is great.”

Officers returned fire and wounded Mr. Camovic, then took him into custody.

He was also found to have been studying Islamic extremist materials, including from the Islamic State terrorist group, or ISIS, prosecutors said

The connection of an illegal immigrant with an apparent Islamic extremist attack is particularly striking, though authorities didn’t reveal any more about his path to the U.S. beyond his unauthorized status.

“Dzenan Camovic, an illegal alien and Bosnian national, is alleged to have used the cover of chaos during recent civil unrest in New York City to launch a premeditated and cowardly attack from behind against two New York City Police officers, brutally slashing one with a knife, stealing his weapon and opening fire, and injuring several responding officers,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in announcing the federal charges.

He said investigators believe there is more evidence of Mr. Camovic’s ties to Islamic extremism, but it’s hidden behind encryption that the government cannot break.

Mr. Barr has been pushing for tech companies to create backdoor access so authorities can peek into encrypted materials.

Mr. Camovic is charged with robbery, use of a firearm, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Illegal immigrants are not legally supposed to have guns.

