A significant new study has revealed that President Trump has a muscular media advantage over Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden. But not the media you may think. We’re talking “earned and paid media” here.

Wait, what? That is an industry term, and it’s an important one. Earned media refers to the amount of free, authentic buzz — often termed “organic” — which emerges from social media, word-of-mouth, polls, editorials, news media coverage and other public attention. Paid media is simply that — traditional advertising, direct mail outreach, outdoor billboards and similar outreach.

Well, all right then. Mr. Trump has trumped Mr. Biden in this important field.

A significant new study by What If Media Group, a New Jersey-based marketing company, shows a “decisive earned and paid media advantage” for the president over his challenger as the election draws ever closer. This means that the president is winning the buzz war, despite myriad negative distractions from the Biden campaign, pundits, activists, interest groups and a hostile news media.

Here’s what the study found: When survey respondents were asked whether they had “often heard about either candidate”, 65% had heard the Trump news, while 27% had heard information about Mr. Biden. As far as campaign ads for either candidate, 34% said they’d seen “many” for the president while 27% said the same for Mr. Biden.

In the online world, 26% had seen ads and outreach supporting Mr. Trump, 14% had seen material in support of Mr. Biden

In terms of email outreach, 22% cited emails supporting Mr. Trump, 10% cited outreach for Mr. Biden. And one more: 21% remembered lawn signs supporting Mr. Trump, and 9% remembered those for Mr. Biden.

“When asked about their level of clarity on policy agendas of the two major-party candidates, on a scale of 1 - 10, with 10 being the highest: 12% give a ‘10’ when describing clarity on Biden’s policy agenda, with nearly twice as many (21%) giving a 10 for Trump,” the study said.

It was based on a survey of 8,897 U.S. adults conducted July 2-Aug 4, and released Wednesday.

HEADLINE OF THE MOMENT

“Biden gets no convention bounce after Democratic gathering: Reuters/IPSOS poll.”

That headline comes from Reuters news agency itself, citing a complex voter demographic poll conducted Aug. 19-25

‘GREATEST REALITY SHOW ON EARTH’

President Trump is an indefatigable elected official, a shrewd policy dealmaker and a man very much in touch with the heartland heartbeat of America. He’s also a remarkable showman, unaffected by production limitations imposed by COVID-19, Mr. Trump has produced a most effective Republican National Convention.

It has been “the greatest reality show on Earth,” writes New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin — and he is right.

“Every good convention needs to tell a story and the Trumpers know what their story is and how they want to tell it. They have segued smoothly from offense to defense, using both the president’s record and even his rough-around-the-edges personality to great effect. The script is guided by an upbeat, optimistic, America first spirit. There are lots of mentions of faith in God and patriotism and frequent broadsides against Joe Biden, his party and policies,” says Mr. Goodwin.

“Although the conclusion of the story is inevitable — that Trump’s policies are the right policies and that he is the right man for these troubled times — it’s how you get there that makes the story a success or not. Each night has been nearly flawless in getting to the desired destination,” he concludes.

‘TECTONIC SHIFT’

The National Sports Shooting Foundation now estimates that gun sales are up nationwide by almost 72% compared to this time last year. The trade association also says that first-time gun buyers played a heavy role in the increase.

“Nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the very first time in 2020. NSSF surveyed firearm retailers which reported that 40% of sales were conducted to purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm,” the organization said in its analysis, which tracked background checks reported by the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System.

Over 12 million people were checked though July, up 71.7% from the 7.1 million people a year ago, or nearly 5 million first-time gun buyers.

“This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community,” said Lawrence G. Keane, a senior vice president at the foundation.

“These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership. That’s rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones,” Mr. Keane said.

The foundation’s current surveys revealed that 58% of all firearm purchases were among Black men and women, the largest increase of any demographic group.

Women comprised 40% of first-time gun purchasers. Retailers also noted that they are seeing a 95% increase in firearm sales and a 139% increase in ammunition sales over the same period in 2019.

POLL DU JOUR

• 29% of U.S. adults have a great deal, or “quite a bit” of confidence that the presidential election will be held fairly; 25% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 31% of U.S. adults have a “moderate amount” of confidence that it will be fair; 41% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 31% overall have no confidence, or “only a little”; 29% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 9% are not sure; 4% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 adults conducted Aug. 23-25.

