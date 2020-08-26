Jack Brewer, a former NFL star and lifelong Democrat, spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, saying he backs the president for his record to help Black Americans.

He recalled seeing racism first hand in Texas, growing up battling “skinheads” and the KKK.

“I know what racism looks like. I’ve seen it first hand and America, it has no resemblance to President Trump,” he said.

Mr. Brewer said the media is refusing to acknowledge what Mr. Trump has done to help the Black community, citing the president’s landmark criminal justice reform legislation, the First Step Act.

