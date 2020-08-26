Sen. Joni Ernst told Americans Wednesday that houses and farms were destroyed from the recent derecho in Iowa, slamming the national media for not covering the substantial damage that destroyed about a third of the state’s crops.

The Iowa Republican thanked President Trump for providing relief to farmers in need after the intense wind storm.

She said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not a friend to agriculture and is pushing the progressive-backed Green New Deal, which would destroy the industry — not just in her state — but all over the nation.

“Knowing we have an ally in the White House is important,” said Ms. Ernst, who is also up for reelection in November.

