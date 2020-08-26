Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, celebrated military spouses at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, calling them the “homefront heroes.”

The Pence family has several members that have served in the U.S. armed forces, so she said as a wife and mother, she sympathized with families that have had to move several times due to military service.

She also said the stress of transitioning back to civilian life is also difficult for veterans, who need support from their community.

“To all of the military spouses, thank you,” she said.

The second lady also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. She called on all Americans to get out and vote in November.

