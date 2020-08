White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, the Trump campaign confirmed.

Ms. McEnany, who joined the White House in April from the campaign, is expected to share a personal story. Her appearance in the lineup of speakers on the third night of the convention was first reported by Fox News.

