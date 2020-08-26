Keith Kellogg, who serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s National Security Advisor, spoke Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, praising President Trump’s foreign policy approach that puts America’s interests first.

“Over the past three and a half years, I have witnessed every major foreign policy and national security decision by the President I have been in the room where it happened. I saw only one agenda and one guiding question when tough calls had to be made…is this decision right for America?” Mr. Kellogg said.

He’s served in multiple wars — from Vietnam to Iraq — and noted Mr. Trump has kept his promise to keep Americans out of conflicts.

“Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his Commander in Chief role by decisively going after our Nation’s enemies? You and I know, the answer is yes.” Mr. Kellogg said.

