Departing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday night that President Trump empowers women and lifts up everyday Americans to provide them with “dignity, opportunity and results.”

Speaking on the third night of the Republican National Convention, Mrs. Conway described how Mr. Trump helped her to become the only woman in U.S. history to manage a successful presidential campaign in 2016, and to become a trusted West Wing adviser.

“For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government,” she said of the president. “He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men.”

The president’s reelection campaign is devoting much of the convention to recovering some of the women voters who abandoned the GOP in 2018. Polls have shown an erosion of support among women, especially in suburban communities.

Mrs. Conway is leaving her post at the end of the month to spend more time with her family. Her husband, George Conway, is a vocal critic of the president.

In her address, Mrs. Conway said everyday heroes “have a champion in President Trump.”

“President Trump and Vice President Pence have lifted Americans, provided them with dignity, opportunity and results,” she said. “I have seen firsthand, many times the president comforting and encouraging a child who has lost a parent, a parent who has lost a child, a worker who lost his job, an adolescent who has lost her way to drugs.”

She noted that Mr. Trump tasked her with coordinating White House efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

“Rather than look the other way, President Trump stared directly at this drug ‘crisis next door’ and, through landmark, bipartisan legislation has helped secure historic investments in surveillance, interdiction, education, prevention, treatment and recovery,” she said. “We have a long way to go, but the political inertia that cost lives and the silence and stigma that prevents people in need from coming forward is melting away.”

She said of Mr. Trump, “This is the man I know and the president we need. He picks the toughest fights and tackles the most complex problems. He has stood by me, and he will stand up for you.”

