President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Americans that the Trump family is warm, down to earth and a big supporter of women.

From the Republican National Convention stage Wednesday night, she said her preconceived notions of the Trump family were wrong after she met them following her move from North Carolina to New York.

“They made me feel like I was home,” she said.

Ms. Trump noted the Trump Organization employs a number of female executives, saying gender doesn’t matter to her father-in-law — just hiring someone who can get the job done.

She noted that he has appointed a number of women to serve in his administration at high levels, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had the lowest unemployment rate for women since World War II.

“He didn’t do these things to gain a vote or check a box. He did them because they are the right things to do,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.