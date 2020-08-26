Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old that won the GOP nomination in a North Carolina congressional race, said Wednesday that he would fight for the future of America like President Trump has done during remarks at the Republican National Convention.

“I choose to fight for the future, to seize the high ground and retake the Shining City on a Hill. While the radical left wants to dismantle, defund, and destroy, Republicans, under President Trump’s leadership, want to rebuild, restore and renew,” he said.

Mr. Cawthorne is paralyzed from the waist down from a car accident. He made waves when he defeated another GOP candidate in his primary race that had been backed by the president.

But Mr. Cawthorne has said he is aligned with Mr. Trump’s America First ideals.

“The American idea my ancestors fought for during the Revolutionary War is as exciting and revolutionary today as it was 250 years ago. I say to Americans who love our country – young and old – be a radical for freedom. Be a radical for liberty. Be a radical for our republic,” he said.

