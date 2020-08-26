MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence on Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

United said Maguire’s legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.

Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender and plays for England’s national team, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros on Tuesday, when he was also found guilty of swearing in public.

Two other defendants - including Maguire’s brother, Joe - were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

