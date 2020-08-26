POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man accused of firing a gun at a detective during a drug investigation last week has surrendered to authorities.

Marquel Mathis, 26, of Pompano Beach, surrendered Monday night, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Detectives were conducting surveillance Aug. 18 when Mathis exited an apartment and noticed them, officials said. One of the detectives identified himself as law enforcement to Mathis, who pulled a gun from his waistband and fired, investigators said. The shot missed the detective, striking a wall next to him.

Mathis went back inside the apartment and then escaped on foot. Investigators said a firearm was recovered on scene.

Mathis was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could comment on the case.

