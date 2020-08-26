Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, shamed the Democratic Party’s openness to defunding police departments across the U.S., telling Americans that the left wants to “cancel” the nation’s heroes.

She made her remarks during the Republican National Convention Wednesday where the GOP is holding itself out to be the party of law and order, supporting the police amid Black Lives Matter protests and subsequent riots that have some cities in America defunding law enforcement.

“I am here to tell you these heroes can’t be canceled,” she said. “President Trump has stood up for our heroes every day.”

She said liberals are aligning themselves with communist China with how they allow protesting and rioting in the streets but do not allow Americans to attend church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government,” she said.

