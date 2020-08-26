Veteran Sarasota, Florida police officer Michael McHale praised President Trump Wednesday at the Republican National Convention for his law and order agenda.

Mr. McHale, a 27-year veteran of the department and president of the National Association of Police Organizations, said good police officers that put their lives on the line every day need to know elected officials have their back.

“The violence we are seeing in these and other cities isn’t happening by chance; it’s the direct result of elected leaders refusing to allow law enforcement to protect our communities,” he said.

Republican lawmakers and the president have been critical of Democrat-led cities in recent weeks that have moved to defund the police in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and subsequent riots.

