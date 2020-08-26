Vice President Mike Pence is asking voters at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night whether they trust President Trump or “career politician” Joseph R. Biden to rebuild an economy derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“On November 3rd, ask yourself: Who do you trust to rebuild this economy? A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression? Or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?” Mr. Pence will say, according to excerpts of his speech provided in advance.

The vice president will say voters face a momentous decision about America’s future course, in whether to reelect Mr. Trump or side with the Democratic nominee.

“It’s whether we will leave to our children and our grandchildren a country grounded in our highest ideals of freedom, free markets, and the unalienable right to life and liberty — or whether we will leave to our children and grandchildren a country that is fundamentally transformed into something else,” he will say.

He’ll say that four years ago, he and Mr. Trump inherited from the Obama-Biden administration “a military hollowed out by devastating budget cuts, an economy struggling to break out of the slowest recovery since the Great Depression, ISIS controlled a land mass two times the size of Pennsylvania, and we witnessed a steady assault on our most cherished values like freedom of religion and the right to life.”

