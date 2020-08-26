Montgomery County is offering free immunizations to children who meet certain criteria.

Children attending virtual school on Monday, Aug. 31 are required to have up-to-date immunizations and parents must submit documentation by the first day of attendance, according to a county press release Wednesday.

Students who are not up-to-date on immunizations can be excluded from schools starting Sept. 20.

Students can get their immunizations Monday through Friday, by appointment, at locations in Silver Spring in Germantown.

To qualify for free immunizations, children age 18 or younger must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• The child does not have health insurance.

• The child is covered by Medical Assistance.

• The child has health insurance that does not cover vaccines.

• The child is Alaskan native or American Indian.

Families with private health coverage should schedule child immunization appointments with their primary health care providers.

Students can visit the following clinics for free immunizations:

Dennis Avenue Health Center 2000 Dennis Avenue, Silver Spring; Phone: 240-777-1050

Germantown Health Center 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown; Phone: 240-777-3380

Two additional clinics will be opened on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the Dennis Ave. Health Center location.

Parents can access their child’s vaccination record online for free at the Maryland Department of Health’s web portal and can view and print official copies of these records.

