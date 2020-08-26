More than 4,000 troops from National Guard units in Texas and Louisiana have been activated to provide assistance as Hurricane Laura approaches landfall, officials said Wednesday.

Laura is expected to strike the Texas-Louisiana coast as a Category 4-strength hurricane Wednesday night or early Thursday. The potential for catastrophic damage is high, officials said.

The National Guard in Louisiana is moving more than 220 high-water vehicles and 65 boats toward the southwestern part of the state to provide search and rescue support. Almost 20 Army aircraft are ready to assist, officials there said.

Guard troops in Texas have mobilized more than 20 helicopters and 117 high-profile vehicles to support rescue efforts. More than 15 shelter teams are preparing to receive anyone who needs help.

Because COVID-19 remains a concern, the Texas Guard will dedicate 160 troops to mobile testing teams to support the hurricane response, officials said.

The Louisiana Guard reported having 921,000 liters of water and more than half-a-million military rations stockpiled in the affected areas.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.