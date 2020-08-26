Sam Vigil, who lost his wife Jackie after she was shot and killed while in their garage, spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday about President Trump’s tough on crime agenda and the administration’s Operation Legend.

“The police were overwhelmed. They needed help. Help arrived when President Trump launched Operation Legend in July of this year. Almost immediately, the FBI took over Jackie’s case. In a matter of days, they arrested four men. The fifth - the suspected killer - is in a Texas jail on unrelated charges,” he said.

Operation Legend allows federal agents to work with local police in crime-plagued cities.

“I am extremely grateful to President Trump and the FBI for their efforts to deliver justice for Jackie and all the other innocent victims of violent crime. I am honored to support the President because he is supporting us,” Mr. Vigil said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.