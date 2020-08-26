“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams used his popular online presence to speculate about supposed “satanic coincidences” involving Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden.

The cartoonist, satirist and vocal supporter of President Trump shared a video on his YouTube and Twitter accounts Tuesday all but asserting Mr. Biden is possessed by satan.

“I’m not a believer in any kind of religious anything, but I can’t help noticing how many satanic coincidences there are with the Joe Biden campaign,” Mr. Adams said in the video.

Mr. Adams, 63, proceeded to spend around eight minutes listing supposed examples, beginning by misquoting something Mr. Biden said during last week’s Democratic National Convention.

The RNC convention report card, Wisconsin trouble, and more, if my WiFi works, with coffee. https://t.co/jqPmy4JY7E — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 26, 2020

“As he’s speaking and saying, you know, ‘we”ll bring the light to the darkness,’ cities are actually on fire. California is on fire,” said Mr. Adams.

“So​, if you were Satan, wouldn’t you expect that Satan would speak in terms which are true but misleading?” asked Mr. Adams. “Meaning he will bring you the light, but there’s a catch: ​It’s fire, and it’s burning your stuff. That’s exactly what Satan would say if Satan existed. Now, I’m not saying that Joe Biden is possessed by Satan. I’m just saying it would look exactly like this.”

Mr. Adams subsequently claimed other examples are hidden “in plain sight,” including within one of Mr. Biden’s campaign slogans, “Build Back Better,” and even the candidate’s name.

“If you were going to imagine ‘666’ and you wanted to show it to people and disguise it at the same time, can you think of any letter that the numeral six would fit inside completely? Only capital B,” said Mr. Adams. “Capital B is the only letter that you can put a 6 inside of it and it would be concealed”

“Did you know if you took the capital letter J—just imagine the capital letter J in your mind—now think of the next letter in ‘Joe.’ It’s an O. Now just move in your mind the O to the left until it’s on top of the J. It’s a backward six,” Mr. Adams said later. “Now suppose the next letter is the lowercase E. What does a lowercase E look like if you turn it upside down? Well, it looks like a six.”

The cartoonist’s remarks are particularly noteworthy on account of both his large online following and the emergence of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

His Twitter account is followed more than a half-million others, and Mr. Trump has shared, or retweeted, his posts 10 times so far this year.

Mr. Trump expressed his appreciation last week for adherents of QAnon, whose proponents believe ludicrous claims including that the president is fighting to stop a satanic cult.

Republicans and Democrats alike have publicly disavowed QAnon in the days since, including through a congressional resolution offered by a bipartisan pair of lawmakers Tuesday.

“QAnon and the conspiracy theories it promotes are a danger and a threat that has no place in our country’s politics,” Rep. Denver Riggleman, Virginia Republican and the resolution’s co-sponsor said this week.

Versions of the cartoonist’s video he posted on YouTube and Periscope, a streaming platform owned by Twitter, had been viewed a total of more than 178,000 views as of Wednesday.

The video was first reported by Right Wing Watch, a project of the People for the American Way non-profit group.

