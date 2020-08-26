Scott Dane, a Minnesota logger and trucker, praised President Trump for building a strong middle class during his remarks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

“When plants closed in Duluth, Sartel, and International Falls, they were just numbers on a paper to the Obama-Biden administration. To me, they were people and jobs and families,” Mr. Dane said.

He said Mr. Trump has focused on reducing wildfires, and a strong work ethic that is rebuilding the middle class.

