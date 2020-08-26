An autopsy will be performed to confirm if a body found along a set of railroad tracks in central Texas is that of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, a soldier from nearby Fort Hood who has been missing for more than a week.

A passer-by discovered the body about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He had been deceased “for some period of time.”

“At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing,” said police in Temple, Texas who are leading the investigation.

Sgt. Fernandes, 23, was last seen Aug. 17 by members of his unit at a home in nearby Killeen. He did not report to work the following day, officials said.

“That was unusual for Elder. We reached out to his family,” Lt. Col. Justin Redfern, his battalion commander, said Wednesday during a press conference at Fort Hood.

He reported being sexually assaulted at his unit. According to agents with the Army’s Criminal Investigations Command, Sgt. Elder claimed someone had grabbed his buttocks. However, the target of the investigation passed a polygraph test.

“We found no witnesses that could corroborate Sgt. Fernandes‘ allegations,” said Special Agent Damon Phelps. “There was a thorough legal review and the allegations were unsubstantiated.”

Sgt. Fernandes was originally from Brockton, Mass. near Boston. He enlisted in September 2016 as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist. He had been assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since April 2019.

“We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes‘ family,” attorney Natalie Khawam, who is representing the family, told The Boston Globe, his hometown paper.

Army officials confirmed that he had been in the Fort Hood hospital for about a week prior to his disappearance. The nature of his stay was withheld for privacy reasons.

Lt. Col. Redfern said Sgt. Fernandes had been an exemplary soldier until around March when they began noticing troubling changes in his behavior. It was clear that he was “struggling” over something.

“The chain of command was very much invested in this trooper,” Lt. Col. Redfern said.

He moved out of the barracks and into a home off-post in April but his problems continued, Army officials said.

“Since his absence was reported, we have made a significant, concerted effort to search for him throughout Central Texas. We send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Army. Col. Patrick Disney, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division’s sustainment brigade.

