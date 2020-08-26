Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne spoke Wednesday at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, highlighting President Trump’s commitment to the unborn and pro-life advocates.

Sister Byrne, from the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, said the unborn is the largest marginalized group in the U.S.

She had served as a doctor and a surgeon in the military before becoming a nun in 2002.

Sister Byrne told the audience that as followers of Christ, it’s imperative to stand up for the unborn.

“Donald Trump is the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages. His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics,” she said.

