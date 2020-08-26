CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s governor on Wednesday called for a Republican state lawmaker to resign after he was charged with choking his pregnant partner and kneeing her in the back.

The Concord Monitor reported Rep. Robert Forsythe has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in connection with the June 28 incident.

“Sexual and domestic violence will not be tolerated in New Hampshire,” Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Robert Forsythe must resign. Immediately.”

Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said the charges demonstrated that Forsythe “is unfit to serve, and he must resign immediately.”

Reached by phone, Forsythe said he had no plans to resign. He said he didn’t want to comment further.

Forsythe, a vocal Second Amendment rights supporter who was running unopposed in the November election, is out on bail but must wear an electronic monitor. He also is prohibited from coming within a half-mile of the victim’s home or place of employment.

The newspaper said Boscawen police responded in the early hours of June 28 to a report of domestic violence. They found a “very intoxicated” Forsythe outside and inside a woman who said the lawmaker had kneed her in the back and put his hands around her neck.

Forsythe also resisted arrested and attempted to run but officers managed to handcuff him and get him into the patrol car. He continued kicking inside the cruiser.

