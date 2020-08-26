Tera Myers, a mother and school choice advocate from Ohio, thanked President Trump Wednesday on the stage at the Republican National Convention for treating her son, who has down syndrome, equal to others.

She said doctors and teachers early on were not supportive of her child, Samuel. She said abortion had been recommended, but she rejected it.

When she went to register him for kindergarten, she discovered he was not being taught properly for his skills.

“I knew my baby was a human being created by God and that made him worthy of life,” she said.

“One size did not fit all,” Ms. Myers said of Samuel’s education.

She fought to pass legislation in Ohio for a special needs scholarship so students could go to the right school to fit their particular needs.

She praised her son who spoke at the White House recently, meeting the president.

“President Trump did not dismiss my son; he showed Samuel he valued him and was proud of what he accomplished. President Trump gave Samuel an equal seat at the table,” she said.

