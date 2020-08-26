Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who is slated to speak on the final night of the Republican National Convention, on Wednesday tried to sidestep talk of a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Asked if people can expect to see his name on the ticket in 2024, Mr. Cotton said: “My name is on the ticket right now in Arkansas.”

“I hope the people of Arkansas will trust me with another six years in the United States Senate,” he said on Fox Business Network.

Mr. Cotton recently took a trip to New Hampshire, home of the first-in-the-nation primaries.

“New Hampshire’s also a critical swing state,” he said. “We have a competitive Senate [race] there, so that’s what I was doing in New Hampshire as well as states like Tennessee.”

Mr. Cotton said he plans to travel to Georgia next week to campaign as well.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom could launch future political bids, spoke at the RNC on Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recently took a trip to the early presidential state of Iowa, delivered a videotaped address from Jerusalem on Tuesday.

