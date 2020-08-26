President Trump’s approval rating ticked up and public concerns about the coronavirus pandemic fell, according to a poll of six battleground states released on Wednesday that was taken immediately after the Democratic National Convention.

Mr. Trump had a 48% approval rating and a 52% disapproval rating among likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the polling from CNBC/Change Research.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Trump had a 46%/54% approve/disapprove split.

And 66% of likely voters said they have serious concerns about COVID-19, though that was down from 69% two weeks ago. The share of people who said they have “very serious” concerns was at 45%, down from 49%.

Forty-seven percent said they approve of how Mr. Trump has handled the virus - his highest share since mid-May.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden held a 3-point, 49% to 46% lead over Mr. Trump across the six states. Two weeks ago, Mr. Biden had a 4-point, 48% to 44% lead.

- Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 47%

(8/12: Biden 45%, Trump 44%)

- Florida: Biden 49%, Trump 46%

(8/12: Biden 50%, Trump 44%)

- Michigan: Biden 50%, Trump 44%

(8/12: Biden 48%, Trump 43%)

- North Carolina: Biden 48%, Trump 47%

(8/12: Trump 48%, Biden 47%)

- Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46%

(8/12: Biden 48%, Trump 44%)

Wisconsin: Biden 49%, Trump 44%

(8/12: Biden 47%, Trump 43%

The survey of 4,904 respondents across the six states was taken from Aug. 21-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

