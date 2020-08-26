President Trump traveled in secrecy from the White House Wednesday night to join Vice President Mike Pence in Baltimore for the vice president’s speech to the Republican National Convention.

Mr. Trump flew on Marine One from Fort McNair in Washington to a landing site near Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where Mr. Pence was to give his acceptance speech. Reporters who traveled to Baltimore ahead of the president were barred from reporting on Mr. Trump’s movements until he arrived at Fort McHenry.

The trip was not on the president’s public schedule for Wednesday.

