Ann Dorn lost her husband, a police officer, earlier this year during the violent riots in St. Louis, Missouri, and said Thursday she backs President Trump for standing up for law enforcement.

Ms. Dorn, speaking at the Republican National Convention, said she hopes America wakes up to the violence they are witnessing in major cities because she relives the death of her husband, Officer David Dorn, every day.

“We must heal before we can effect change, but we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos. President Trump knows we need more Davids in our communities, not fewer,” she said.

Republican lawmakers have been critical of the Democratic Party, as the progressive wing has called for defunding police departments in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. Los Angeles and New York City have cut funding from their police.

The president objects to defunding law enforcement and is making it a campaign issue ahead of November.

