Black Lives Matter is inspiring other political causes.

The street in front of a Planned Parenthood facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, had the slogan “Baby Lives Matter” printed on it.

The mural, according to an image taken by local CBS affiliate WBTV-3, alternates the three words in baby-style blue and pink.

Police say the incident is being investigated, and they have also made appropriate notification to the Charlotte Department of Transportation. https://t.co/1nX3rOFY9R — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) August 27, 2020

Numerous cities have seen the words “Black Lives Matter” painted onto streets at strategically chosen locations, some of them being officially done by Democratic mayors to troll President Trump.

Charlotte city officials were not behind this stunt.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took a vandalism call on the “Baby Lives Matter” mural. The department told WBTV that they are investigating and have notified the city’s Transportation Department, which maintains the street.

