Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, called on Americans Thursday to use their hearts, love, and intelligence to show the world how U.S. citizens treat each other.

His comments come as unrest and chaos have erupted in several major cities across America following Black Lives Matter protests that turned violent with looting and rioting.

“America is great when we behave greatly,” Mr. Carson said at the Republican National Convention.

Mr. Carson said President Trump is transparent and doesn’t submit to political correctness.

“He is real. Right now, we need real. We need courage,” he said.

