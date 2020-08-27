Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, praised President Trump Thursday at the Republican National Convention for standing up for law enforcement.

“The first responders have always taken care of us and now more than ever we need to take care of them,” Mr. White said Thursday.

Republicans have been critical of the Democratic Party, as the progressive wing has called for defunding police departments in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. Los Angeles and New York City have cut funding from their police.

Mr. Trump has made it a campaign issue to stand up for law enforcement and police officers during the unrest in major cities.

Mr. White also praised the president’s ability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and his attempts to get the country back to normal and have sports going again.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.