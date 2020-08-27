Debbie Flood, the owner of a Wisconsin machine shop, said Thursday that President Trump’s administration helped her rebuild her business after she lost half the business to China.

She credited the president’s America First agenda.

“When we lost nearly 50% of our business to China in the mid-2000s, we wondered how a small company like ours could continue to compete. At the time, Joe Biden was a senator. He voted to normalize trade with China and helped pave the way for them to join the WTO, even though they were hurting American companies like ours,” she said.

Ms. Flood noted they were able to fight their way through the Great Recession and that Mr. Trump has been able to breathe life into their business.

“He actually fought for American workers and American craftsmen. He actually cared about bringing back those three beautiful words, ‘Made in America.’ We no longer had to succeed despite government,” she said.

