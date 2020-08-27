President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term Thursday night in an unprecedented convention speech from the White House, vowing to complete a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and blistering Democrat Joseph R. Biden as a blundering, failed career politician.

Speaking to a live audience on the South Lawn after the Republican National Convention site was moved twice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the president attacked Mr. Biden’s record as weak on trade, crime and other policies. Mr. Trump said voters face a historic decision in November between his ambition for American greatness and the Democrat’s “extreme” socialist proposals that would weaken the U.S.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” Mr. Trump said.

Reflecting a growing sense of momentum in his reelection campaign, the president urged disaffected Democrats to join his cause.

“The Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump was introduced by his daughter and adviser Ivanka, who called herself “the proud daughter of the people’s president.”

The president gave his climactic address on the final night of the convention amid a natural disaster and social upheaval that have marked his turbulent fourth year in office.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana early Thursday as a Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the U.S. The storm killed at least three people and caused widespread flooding, damage and power outages.

Mr. Trump said he considered postponing his acceptance speech because of the storm’s devastation. He received a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington earlier Thursday, and he plans to visit the stricken region this weekend.

The president also vowed to “put out the fire” of social unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of rioting and protests over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. He has ordered National Guard troops and federal law enforcement agents to the city.

“We will stop the violence very quickly,” he told reporters.

Mr. Biden rejected the Trump team’s claim that street violence and protests would worsen if the Democrat is elected president. He said the violence is erupting on Mr. Trump’s watch.

“These are images from Donald Trump’s America today,” Mr. Biden said. “The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why. Donald Trump refuses to even acknowledge there is a racial justice problem in America.”

In his speech, the president reiterated that he plans to get tough with violent protesters who have roiled cities across the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

He has blamed Democratic mayors and governors for failing to crack down on looting and arson, and for refusing to request federal government help in suppressing the unrest.

On the economy, Mr. Trump drew sharp contrasts between his agenda of low taxes and deregulation and Mr. Biden’s plans. He said the Democrat would raise taxes by more than $4 trillion and impose heavy red tape to further liberal goals of imposing the Green New Deal and enacting a “Medicare for All” health care system.

He said of Mr. Biden’s tenure in Washington as vice president and senator, “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years.

“At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda,” Mr. Trump said. “But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

With their party conventions now behind them, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden will square off in the first of three presidential debates on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The Democrat reiterated Thursday that he will take part after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, suggested that Mr. Biden ditch the debates. She said the president lies too much.

Mr. Trump will follow up his acceptance speech with a campaign rally Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Democrats bristled at the rare partisan use of the White House for a political party convention, with about 1,500 supporters on chairs on the lawn and Trump/Pence signs prominently displayed.

“The line between Democracy and Autocracy got a little thinner tonight,” tweeted David Plouffe, who was an adviser to President Obama. “The barrier between the two is the smallest in our republic’s history.”

Mr. Biden has led by double digits in most national polls this summer during the pandemic, economic shutdowns and school closings. But the president has narrowed the gap in several recent surveys as more people return to work and he emphasizes a law-and-order agenda.

Trump campaign officials have been eager to run against what they call a “defined” Mr. Biden. They think voters will turn away from the liberal policies the former vice president has embraced, such as free health care benefits for illegal immigrants.

They have expressed frustration that the Democrat has largely avoided being pinned down on issues by granting relatively few media interviews and using a “basement strategy” of sheltering at home in Delaware during the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the president needed to use his high-profile acceptance speech to define Mr. Biden in tough terms.

“Americans have tough choices in front of them,” Mr. Murtaugh told reporters. “And we really feel that, unless the president does it, the media will be tempted not to cover it.”

He called the president’s description of the Democratic nominee “the unvarnished Joe Biden record and the unvarnished Joe Biden agenda, not the cleansed and scrubbed version that we saw during the Democratic National Convention last week.”

Until March, Mr. Trump planned to campaign on his economic success, with the unemployment rate hitting a low of 3.5%. But coronavirus shutdowns threw more than 30 million people out of work, and COVID-19 claimed the lives of more than 178,000 Americans.

Another one million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, with the number of initial claims exceeding one million every week since March.

And the Commerce Department reported that the economy shrank at a 31.7% annual rate during the second quarter, the biggest quarterly drop on record, though slightly better than the initial estimate of 32.9%.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris on Thursday said Mr. Trump’s “incompetence” became deadly at the outset of the pandemic and that Mr. Trump froze at the most consequential time.

“It’s his obligation to protect us, and yet he has failed miserably,” Ms. Harris said in a speech in Washington.

Voters’ concerns about the coronavirus have diminished, and Mr. Trump’s approval ratings have risen slightly in six battleground states over the past two weeks, according to a CNBC/Change Research poll released this week. Mr. Trump’s job approval rating rose from 46% to 48%.

The president defended his record of responding to the pandemic by saying he stopped most travel from China in late January, marshaled U.S. industry to produce record amounts of medical supplies, and organized speedy research on vaccines and therapies.

The Trump administration said Jan. 31 that it would prevent foreign nationals who had been in China recently from entering the U.S. It announced the change shortly after American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines suspended service between the nations.

Mr. Trump boasts that critics of his decision were forced to recant once the scale of global outbreaks came into focus. He said the move might have saved millions of lives, though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other critics say the Northeast was seeded by the virus from the other direction, from outbreaks in Europe in mid-February.

Passengers from hard-hit Italy started to have their temperatures checked before flying to the U.S. at the start of March, though Mr. Trump didn’t ban travel from much of the European Union until March 11.

White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway conceded that the U.S. is “not out of the woods.”

“This is a global pandemic, once-in-a-century global pandemic,” she said.

She also mentioned “a once-in-a-century hurricane hitting land in Louisiana and Texas” and said Mr. Trump is “a leader who is mitigating the damage of both.”

Offering her summary of the Republican National Convention, Mrs. Conway said, “This is the real-people-impact convention. You’ve heard person after person — dairy farmers from Wisconsin, lobstermen from Maine — person after person, people who have been pardoned, people who have come out of jail, people who have adopted a little girl whose mother was addicted to drugs. It’s just beautiful stories of the impact that Donald Trump and Mike Pence have had on their lives.”

⦁ Tom Howell Jr. and David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

