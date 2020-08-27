The White House has two things to be proud of at this moment. It produced a remarkable national convention, and also maintained a formidable reelection campaign which never faltered despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the endless hostile attacks from the media and partisan foes.

The convention, however, is now one for the history books. And President Trump? He has already sprinted on to the campaign trail with gusto.

On Friday, Mr. Trump will be in Londonderry, New Hampshire, for an outdoor rally at an aviation facility, his third appearance in the Granite State this year. Complimentary face masks will be given to one and all when the time comes.

Yes, well.

On Aug. 11, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings when they attend organized gatherings of 100 people or more. The governor will not attend the rally himself — which is likely to be followed by many more in pivotal regions. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign raised a record-breaking $165 million in July, bringing their war chest to a total over $1 billion.

Public events and fundraising, however, are Trump tradition.

During his 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump staged 323 rallies according to press reports of the time, the final one staged — interestingly enough in the aforementioned Manchester, before an audience of 12,000 on Nov. 7, 2016 — Election Night Eve. After his victory, Mr. Trump lost no time in readying for 2020, establishing the new motto of “Keep America Great” and firing up his campaign offices by Jan. 18, 2017.

Mr. Trump also filed his intentions for reelection with the Federal Election Commissions on Jan. 20, 2017 — Inauguration Day — and had by that time already raised $7 million for his new effort. So all things considered, Mr. Trump appears to be keeping pace with his traditional — and winning — strategies.

THE WISDOM OF DREW

This nimble Democrat bolted from his political calling on Dec. 19, 2019, joined up with the Republicans, and was welcomed to the GOP by President Trump himself. That would be Rep. Jeff Drew of New Jersey, who has acquired a certain wisdom about his decision to switch sides.

“My decision to leave the Democratic Party was one that was not entered into lightly. The pressure of party bosses, activists, and even my colleagues, was great, but the Democrat Party has changed. It is no longer the party that my grandparents and I grew up admiring. It is not the party that once allowed for and encouraged free thought and robust debate. Now, it is a mob that drives policy decisions with the goal of starting over with a new system of governance,” Mr. Drew writes in an op-ed for Fox News.

“I was always told that Republicans would marginalize me, push me aside and treat me like dirt. This could not be further from the truth. I have been welcomed with open arms, and even when I have disagreed on some issues, my views have been respected. The picture of Republicans that is painted by Democrats and their allies in the media is mostly false; in fact, many of my former colleagues firmly believe the Republican Party is the sole cause of many societal ills,” Mr. Drew continues.

“It is this unjustified logic that allows them to treat their colleagues, their constituents and their fellow citizens with disdain and call them deplorable, or worse. We must work in concert to keep America unified and push back against that ignorance. Many continue to run away from America. I cannot. I must run toward America,” the lawmaker says.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN

“The path is open to a GOP sweep,” writes John Hinderaker, founder of Powerlineblog.com, citing the social unrest and violence which continues to erupt, particularly in Democrat-dominated cities.

“The riots, looting and arson that have broken out across America, with tacit or open support from many Democratic politicians, have radically changed the outlook for November’s elections,” Mr. Hinderaker notes. “The Democrats have no idea how to reel back the whirlwind of crime and violence that they have unleashed. I now think that President Trump will carry both Wisconsin and Minnesota, which will ensure his reelection.”

WEEKEND READING

Americans for Tax Reform, a nonprofit taxpayer advocacy group, continues to cite the many benefits of President Trump’s tax cuts as defined by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The organization has defined 1,200 cases of small business expansion, new hires, pay raises, Opportunity Zone job creation and utility rate reductions where the legislation was cited by managers, owners and proprietors as the “key factor.”

The big list has been divided into state and speciality categories; find it at ATR.org/list.

And one more item to note. The Catholic Association has released a master list of Mr. Trump’s pro-life accomplishments while in office, complete with citations in the press. Find it — including the “top-10” victories at TheCatholicAssociation.org/promises.

POLL DU JOUR

• 49% of U.S. adults “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of the job the U.S. Congress is doing; 53% of Republicans, 49% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall neither approve nor disapprove of the job Congress is doing; 20% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 19% “strongly” or “somewhat’ approve; 20% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall are not sure; 7% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 adults conducted Aug. 23-25.

