Ivanka Trump touted her father’s reelection Thursday night at the Republican National Convention, telling Americans the best is yet to come, noting her father works from dawn until midnight for hard-working families across the nation.

She vowed her father would continue to make good on his promises — like he has since 2016.

“You are the reason my father fights with all of his heart and all of his might,” she said, adding he will keep fighting for four more years.

Referring to her father as the “defender of common sense” and the “champion of the worker,” she touted his record on child care for low income families, tax cuts, criminal justice reform, and new trade deals.

She said she realized in Washington that politicians like to leave problems unsolved, so they can campaign on them in the future — alleging they silence their convictions.

Ms. Trump said if her father didn’t take on these issues, no one would have.

“Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason and one reason alone — to make America great again!” she said. “My father has strong convictions. He knows what he believes and he says what he thinks whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands.”

“The results, the results speak for themselves,” she added.

