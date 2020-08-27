Ja’Ron Smith, President Trump’s domestic policy assistant, is proud Mr. Trump is president because he tries to take on every issue important to black communities.

“He takes action,” Mr. Smith told the audience watching the Republican National Convention Thursday night, pointing to prison reform and bringing jobs back to cities like Detroit and Milwaukee.

“President Trump knows that education is the great equalizer,” he said.

Mr. Trump has secured record funding for historically black colleges and universities and promotes school choice.

“I have seen his true conscience,” Mr. Smith said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.