Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who left the Democratic party for the GOP last year, said on Thursday that Democrats quickly went from “liberal” to “radical” after the 2018 midterms.

He touted that his first vote in the new Congress was against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, to be speaker.

“But imagine how I felt after seeing members of ‘The Squad’ quickly take control of the Democratic Party just weeks after being elected,” Mr. Van Drew said on the final night of the Republican National Convention. “The party had moved from liberal to radical.”

Mr. Van Drew was elected to the House as a Democrat in 2018, but switched parties in December after voting against both articles of impeachment against President Trump.

He said Thursday that voting no on impeachment was an “easy call.”

“Be true to who you are now - not who the Democrats used to be,” he said.

Mr. Trump welcomed the congressman with open arms at a White House event last year.

“I don’t know how, as a Democrat, you could have won in that district very well. That’s a great tribute to you,” the president said.

Political handicappers have rated Mr. Van Drew’s race this year as a toss-up.

