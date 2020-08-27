Liberals spent much of Thursday demanding that advertisers boycott Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Channel show over his remarks on the Kenosha rioting.

Joe Biden spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Thursday evening advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Channel show.

The two-minute clip ran in the second half off Mr. Carlson’s show while Dan Scavino, the White House’s top social-media strategist, was speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Welp.



While Dan Scavino’s speech was going on, Fox News cut out and ran Joe Biden’s latest campaign commercial. pic.twitter.com/H5GJ7dp9Mp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 28, 2020

Running an ad costing hundreds of thousands of dollars during “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is not what liberals want even from commercial interests, much less their presidential standard bearer.

On Wednesday night, Mr. Carlson said the mayhem in Kenosha, including the multiple fatal shootings attributed to Kyle Rittenhouse, were the natural result of anti-police hostility from Black Lives Matter and Democratic political leaders.

“How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” he said.

Liberals fumed.

Judd Legum, founder of Think Progress, said Mr. Carlson “is lionizing someone CHARGED WITH THE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE OF TWO PEOPLE … By broadcasting this message to millions, Carlson is encouraging more violence and murder.”

He attacked advertisers as complicit in calls to murder.

“Any entity that broadcasts this IS NOT A NEWS ORGANIZATION. This is [a] propaganda operation seeking to foment violence. Everyone who chooses to associate with Fox News — at any time of day — is complicit,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gun-control activist Fred Guttenberg was among the other liberal voices demanding that advertisers avoid Mr. Carlson’s show.

“I will answer [Tucker Carlson]. My daughter was killed by an 18 year [sic] with an AR 15. Just walked into her school. Tucker, you are a f–—g lunatic who will get people killed. I hope advertisers drop you immediately today. You should be removed for the safety of our kids,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Biden ad that ran during Mr. Carlson’s show portrays the Democratic nominee as a frenetic, driven figure that America will barely be able to keep up with if he’s elected to the White House.

It tries to counter Republicans’ portrayal of the 77-year-old Mr. Biden as a diminished old man who can’t take the rigors of the traditional campaign trail.

“Some people are always in a hurry,” a narrator says. “They run when they could walk.”

The ad includes images of Mr. Biden on a bike and in jogging positions.

“Race up steps when others take it slow,” the ad says.

It includes video of Mr. Biden half-jogging up a ramp to a West Point commencement stage and President Trump, 74, gingerly walking down one after his commencement address at West Point this year.

“When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up,” the ad says.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

