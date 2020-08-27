Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign on Thursday released a two-minute ad ahead of the final night of the Republican National Convention that portrays the Democratic nominee as a frenetic, driven figure that America will barely be able to keep up with if he’s elected to the White House.

The ad tries to counter Republicans’ portrayal of the 77-year-old Mr. Biden as a diminished old man who can’t take the rigors of the traditional campaign trail.

“Some people are always in a hurry,” a narrator says. “They run when they could walk.”

The ad includes images of Mr. Biden on a bike and in jogging positions.

“Race up steps when others take it slow,” the ad says.

It includes video of Mr. Biden half-jogging up a ramp to a West Point commencement stage and President Trump, 74, gingerly walking down one after his commencement address at West Point this year.

“When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up,” the ad says.

The two-minute spot will air on the three main broadcast networks and Fox News ahead of Thursday’s convention programming and throughout the weekend in battleground states such as Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

