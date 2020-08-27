Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Thursday said President Trump is “rooting” for more violence on U.S. streets because he sees it as a political benefit.

“He’s rooting for more violence, not less,” Mr. Biden said in a live interview on MSNBC.

Mr. Biden pushed back against the Trump team’s line that people wouldn’t be “safe” in his America by pointing out the ongoing unrest is in fact happening on Mr. Trump’s watch.

“This happens to be Donald Trump’s America,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said he would consider traveling to Wisconsin but that he didn’t want to be disruptive.

He said he would be going to Wisconsin if he were in the White House right now.

Two people were shot to death and another wounded this week in Wisconsin amid ongoing protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday.

