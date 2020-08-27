Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that he will debate President Trump, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there should not be “any” presidential debates.

“As long as the commission continues down the straight and narrow as they have, I’m going to debate him,” Mr. Biden said on MSNBC. “I’m going to be a fact-checker on the floor while I’m debating him.”

He said the Republican National Convention this week has contained “one lie after another.”

“But the debates are going to take place,” the former vice president said.

The first debate is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr. Biden said “leading Republicans” and “very confident people who know their way around” have recommended to him that he should not debate Mr. Trump unless there’s a real-time fact-checker.

“But look, I think everybody knows this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth,” he said of the president.

