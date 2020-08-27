Republican Voters Against Trump released a new attack ad against President Trump on Thursday prominently featuring the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

The minute-long video casts the president in a divisive light by juxtaposing his comments about those critical of America with McCain’s message of unity.

“If they’re not happy here, they can leave,” Mr. Trump is heard saying. “Many people won’t miss them.”

“What you fight for is the real test,” McCain says as the video wraps up. “If you find faults with our country, make it a better one.”

It wasn’t always dark, divisive, and hateful.



Watch our new ad: Country First pic.twitter.com/zbbUUqTzZk — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 27, 2020

The video ends with an endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

McCain voted against the Republican attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in 2018.

Mr. Trump has been a vocal critic of the late Arizona senator, even after his death.

Mr. Biden and McCain were longtime allies, despite their political differences. Their friendship was showcased at the Democratic National Convention last week, and widow Cindy McCain endorsed the former vice president at the convention.

Mr. Trump is set to speak Thursday night as the Republican National Convention wraps up.

