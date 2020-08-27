House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy helped kick off the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday by saying the choice in the November election is clear: freedom under President Trump and the Republicans, or wanton destruction under Joseph R. Biden and the Democrats.

“Socialist Democrats…will dismantle our institutions, defund our police and destroy our economy,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said in a videotaped address. “So as you cast your vote this November, remember this: four years ago, President Trump promised to be your voice. He kept that promise, but there’s still so much more to do.”

Mr. McCarthy is one of the president’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill.

He was on the verge of becoming speaker of the House after former Speaker John A. Boehner of Ohio announced he was stepping down in September 2015, but he abruptly pulled out of the running in October 2015.

That cleared the way for former Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin, who announced ahead of the 2018 midterms that he was leaving Congress.

