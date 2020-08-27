Marsha and Carl Mueller, whose daughter was murdered by ISIS, praised President Trump’s administration Thursday for taking out their daughter Kayla’s killer Al-Baghdadi.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention, the Muellers said the Obama administration didn’t do enough — they hid behind policy instead of helping rescue American hostages

“What a difference a president makes,” Mr. Mueller said. “If Donald Trump had been president when Kayla was captured, she would be here today.”

They said they found out the team, under Mr. Trump’s administration, that took out Al-Baghdadi also named the operation after Kayla’s birthday.

“Carl and I support Donald Trump because of his commitment to make and keep America great, not with the power of the government, but with the passion of people like Kayla—Americans who, even in the darkest days, always have more fight left inside of them. Americans who don’t just talk—they act,” said Mrs. Mueller.

